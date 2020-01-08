Nirbhaya rapists to hang on Jan 22: Court

New Delhi, Jan 7 : A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case with the convicts to be hanged on January 22.

Patiala House Court Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora while issuing the death warrants directed the convicts to be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m. at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The four convicts are Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur. The convicts’ lawyers have said that they will move a curative petition in the Supreme Court.

The convicts can also submit a mercy petition to the President.

A 23-year-old woman was brutally gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. Six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

Four of the convicts were sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013, and the verdict was confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court in May 2017 which also dismissed their review petitions.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...