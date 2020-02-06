NIA gets 15-day custody of J&K Police DSP

Srinagar, Feb 6 : Tainted J&K Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh has been remanded to 15-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by a Jammu court on Thursday.

The remand was granted when Singh along with three others — Hizb Commander Naveed Babu, his accomplice Mohammad Rafi and law school dropout Mohammad Irfan — were presented in the NIA special court.

Singh, whose police remand ended on Thursday, is likely to be brought to Delhi in the next few days.

On January 11, the police arrested Davinder on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was allegedly transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu. After the initial investigations by the J&K Police, the case was handed over to the NIA.

According to the police sources, the two terrorists and the lawyer were planning to travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of J&K Police in Srinagar and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited the Valley last month.

