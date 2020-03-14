Newborn baby diagnosed with COVID-19 at London hospital

London, March 14: A newborn baby has reportedly been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in London, becoming the global pandemic’s youngest confirmed case, a media report said.

The child’s mother was reportedly rushed to the North Middlesex Hospital in the borough of Enfield with suspected pneumonia days earlier, the Metro newspaper said in the report on Friday.

It is thought that she only learned of her diagnosis right after giving birth. The newborn was thought to have been tested within minutes of being born.

Doctors were now trying to establish how the baby caught the disease – either through the womb or during birth.

The mother was now being treated at a specialist facility while her child has been admitted in another hospital.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK were 798 with 10 fatalities. (IANS)

