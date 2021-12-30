New Year Celebrations; Cyberabad Police Restricts Traffic on ORR

The other instructions issued by the Cyberabad Police include instructing drivers, operators of Cabs, taxi, auto rickshaw operators (contract carriages) to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents.

Hyderabad: In view of the New-Year Celebrations, Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued instructions including restrictions on certain roads and closure of flyovers on December 31.

Closure of certain roads: The Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 10 pm to 5 am. The PVNR Express Way will be closed for vehicles except for the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 10 pm to 5am.

The following flyovers will be totally closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11pm to 5am: Cyber towers flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Mind space flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Bridge Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar).

The other instructions issued by the Cyberabad Police include instructing drivers, operators of Cabs, taxi, auto rickshaw operators (contract carriages) to be in proper uniform and carry all their documents.

They were directed to not refuse ride on hire to any public and a penalty of Rs. 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply. Public may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place etc.

Any bar, pub, club etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers and associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime.

They shall strictly educate their customers and associates on consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunken persons from driving a vehicle from their premises.

The traffic police said that Extensive checks for Drunk Driving would be held across all the roads in Cyberabad limits for general public.

It also said that the vehicles would be taken for temporary safe custody on non-production of documents. It is the duty of the vehicle drivers to Stop and show the documents and also obey the instructions of Traffic Police on public roads as per law, the police said while noting that Any obstruction to the duties of Traffic Police may lead to action as per law separately.

The police further said that minor driving or driving without a valid Driving License would lead to detention of the vehicle and the owner and driver both would be prosecuted in the court of law.

On such seizure of the vehicles, the citizens shall have to make their own arrangements for further travel, the police said that while noting that the Usage of high-decibel sound, music systems in the vehicles is prohibited and added that the vehicles will be detained and sent to RTO for further action. It also said that the Driving of vehicles without number plates would also lead to detention of vehicles and such vehicles would also be sent to RTO.