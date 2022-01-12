New Sports Policy Soon: Srinivas Goud

A report will be submitted to the chief minister for his approval and come up with details of the new sports policy, he said.

Hyderabad: Sports and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud today said that the state government will soon come up with a new sports policy. A cabinet sub-committee of ministers has discussed the new sports policy, he said.

The minister told newspersons here that the state government will extend all help to sportspersons to compete at national and international level to bring prizes and laurels. He extended thanks to the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for all support to sports development.

A report will be submitted to the chief minister for his approval and come up with details of the new sports policy, he said. He claimed that the new sports policy will usher in a new era of rapid development of the sports and games to win world level competitions.

All facilities are improved for the same, he said in presence of SATS chief and MLA Venkateshwar Reddy and others.