Netanyahu warns of ‘strong blow’ if Iran attacks Israel

Jerusalem, Jan 8 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned that his country will hit back “strongly” if attacked by Iran, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf.

“Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt with a strong blow,” Netanyahu said here, hours after Iran launched a series of retaliatory missile strikes on the US bases in Iraq, Xinhua reported.

He reiterated his praise to US President Donald Trump for “acting swiftly, boldly, and resolutely” in killing Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, in Baghdad last week.

He stressed that Israel fully supports the US in its recent military campaign in the Middle East.

“Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people. He destabilised many countries for decades. He sowed fear and misery and anguish and he was planning much worse,” Netanyahu said.

“He was the architect and driver of Iran’s campaign of terror throughout the Middle East and the world,” he added.

Iran has vowed to avenge the deadly drone strike, prompting alert in Israel, a close ally to the US.

On Monday, Mohsen Rezai, head of Iran’s Expediency Council, warned that “if America takes any measure after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to dust”.

(IANS)

