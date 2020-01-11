Nepal international airport facing electricity shortage

Kathmandu, Jan 11 : Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has reported facing electricity shortage, with authorities urging all stakeholders to make sure that power being supplied to the airport was utilised in an optimum manner, it was reported.

A notice issued by the airport management on Friday said that excessive power consumption at TIA for trivial purposes was directly affecting the communication, navigational aids and surveillance equipment needed for flight operation, reports The Himalayan Times.

“It is to notify all offices, government bodies and shops at the airport to reduce daily power consumption. TIA management also requests stakeholders not to use heaters and air-conditioners unnecessarily. Flight operational equipment at the airport are being affected due to power shortage at the airport. TIA urges all to cooperate to save power at the airport,” it added.

As part of its Visit Nepal 2020 campaign, the government of the Himalayan nation has invested 240 million Nepalese rupees to upgrade TIA to a boutique airport.

But lack of adequate electricity supply at TIA may affect the campaign that aims to double the annual tourist arrivals.

Tourism contributes to around 3 per cent of total of Nepal’s GDP.

(IANS)

