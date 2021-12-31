Neera helps check health issues; Srinivas Goud pats Bheem team

He informed that Neera has cancer preventive agents like bacteria and yeast besides elements that will prevent stones formation in kidneys.

Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud today said that they will complete the works of Neera Café at Tank Bund on Hussain Sagar road connecting Secunderabad. The Government spends Rs 20 crore for this Neera Cafe in the city, the minister said.

Microbiology Dean Bheem and team called on the minister at his chambers here. He informed that Neera has nutritious content to protect the people from cancer. Through his research Bheem found that the contents in Neera liquor have healthy contents.

The team conducted research for eight years and found healthy contents. Bheema informed that Neera can be preserved for six months and useful for health, the Minister said in a release.

The Minister said that they will take steps to introduce Neera in other districts. Now we plan to start a Neera Café in the city and the building is nearing completion on tank bund, he said. We are spending Rs 20 cr for this café and will soon start the same in other districts.

The state Government came up with a Neera Policy, he said. Soon we plan to make Neera liquid available to people in all districts, he said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving all support to toddy tappers and Rs 5 lakh insurance in case of death, Srinivas Goud said.

The Minister appreciated the team of Bheem, Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Naik and felicitated them.