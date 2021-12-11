HomeTelangana

Need to Encourage use Of Electric Vehicles in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Energy, Jagadish Reddy said that the government is ready to manufacture electric vehicles in Telangana with the aim to bring in usage of electric vehicles to make the state pollution free in the coming days. 

Speaking to a electronic media channel, the Minister said there is a need to think of an alternative in view of the rising prices of petrol and diesel. 

He also informed that the government is also considering the use of electric vehicles by Public representatives and the government officials, he said.

