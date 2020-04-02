NATA donated Rs. 20 Lakhs

Hyderabad, April 2: North American Telugu Association (NATA) has donated Rs. 10 Lakhs to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund and Rs. 10 Lakhs to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to support Corona Virus (COVID-19) related activities. NATA has procured about 20,000 face masks and planning to distribute these masks to the needy people in the USA to stop the spread of the corona virus. Distribution of these masks is also not an easy task as we have state of emergency declared in most parts of USA. Thanks to all the NATA leadership for coming forward to distribute these masks.

NATA salutes all the Doctors, Nurses, Hospital staff, Police Department, Sanitation workers, Government officials and others who are working tirelessly all over the world. Special thanks to Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Volunteers who are monitoring and identifying other people who came from outside and supplying necessary things to needy people.

NATA also urges our Telugu people to listen to the government officials and maintain Social distancing to stop the spread of this deadly Corona Virus. We see wide spread Corona Virus cases in the USA and it is spreading rapidly. Spread of virus is in the hands of people and the government could only do so much. Indian Government and state governments of AP and Telangana are working their level best to stop the spread of the virus by declaring national lock down and monitoring daily. (NSS)

