Naqvi offers ‘Chadar’ at Ajmer dargah on PM’s behalf

Jaipur, Feb 26 : On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ‘Chadar’ was offered at the Ajmer dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti by Union minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for the ongoing Urs on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Naqvi read out a message from the PM which said, “On the occasion of 808th Urs, I extend my greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and I pay tributes to the great Sufi saint through this ‘Chadar’, who spread the message of humanity to the entire world.”

The PM’s message said, “Khwaja’s message to live life with peace and harmony teaches us to live a disciplined and courteous life. As an ideal symbol of goodwill and harmony, the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti attracts people of diverse beliefs and faiths from all over the world. Unity in diversity is the beauty of our country and the annual Urs is an opportunity to cherish, save and feel the same spirit. I pray for the prosperity of the country on the 808th Urs,” it went on to say.

Amid tight security arrangements, Naqvi reached the dargah at 10.45 a.m. with a ‘Chadar’ to be offered at the dargah. MP Bhagirath Chaudhary and Dargah Committee Sadar Amin Pathan were also present on this occasion.

(IANS)

