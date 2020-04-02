Nalgonda registers six corona positive cases

Hyderabad, April 2: Nalgonda district of the state has registered six positive cases of corona virus. The district medical and health officer Dr. Kondal Rao confirmed the news.

Addressing media persons, He said that five corona positive patients belonged to Nalgonda and the remaining one female patient belonged to miryalaguda. He said that all the victims had returned from markaz Nizamuddin after attending a religious prayer meeting. Rao said that all the corona positive patients of the district were being treated at Hyderabad based fever hospital. He also said that they had taken all the family members of the victims to a quarantine center located in Nalgonda.

He said that they would Collect the samples of the family members and send them to Hyderabad for performing tests. He said that a total of 82 people had been kept under house quarantine in the district. (NSS)

