NACS Invites Applications for Online Cyber Security Courses

Hyderabad: National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS) has invited applications online for admission into Cyber Security Courses.

Interested students with Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, PG candidates can apply for the courses in Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, and Certificate in Cyber Security.

In a press release here, NACS said that upto 60 percent fee subsidy is offered in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC,OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates and Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Skill Development Program.

For online applications, interested students can visit the website: www.nacsindia.org and the last date is December 31. For more details, Contact: 7893141797.