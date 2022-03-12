Musi river rejuvenation by investing Rs.16,634 cr

Replying to a question in the House, KTR said the State Government was adopting a multi-pronged approach for River Musi rejuvenation.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT.Rama Rao in the Assembly on Thursday informed that his government was strongly committed and determined for River Musi rejuvenation and development.

Replying to a question raised by members in the House, Mr Rao said the State Government was adopting a multi-pronged approach for River Musi rejuvenation, beautification and development with an estimated cost of Rs.16,634 crore.

Under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the Government is taking up second phase works with a cost of Rs.3,115 crore in all zones of GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), the Minister said.

Explaining the initiatives planned under the River Musi rejuvenation and development, the Minister said Rs.9,000 crore was proposed for the East to West elevated corridor along the River Musi.

The State Government was taking up River Godavari linking from Kondapochamma to Gandipet with a cost of Rs.1,250 crore and apart from this, 31 STPs were being proposed at decentralized locations with Rs.3,866 crore and these works would be completed by December this year, he informed in the House.

Under the River Musi beautification, about Rs.2,000 crore was approved, 14 bridges across River Esa and River Musi would be constructed with Rs.545 crore and three check dams with nearly Rs.300 crore were also proposed, he added.