Municipal Bodies Election Schedule Released,Polling on Jan 22

Hyderabad, Dec.23 : The Schedule for holding the elections to 120 Municipal Councils and 10 Municipal Corporations in the State was announced today by the State Election Commission.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on January 22 and counting of votes will take place on January 25. It is informed that the Model Code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect.

The tentative date for issue of election notification by the State Election Commission is January 07, 2020. Last date for filing nominations on January 10 (Friday) up to 5 pm ; Date of Scrutiny of nominations on January 11 (Saturday) from 11 am onwards ; Date for appeal against rejection of nomination before the district election authority or additional district election authority / deputy district election authority as authorized by district election authority concerned on January 12 (Sunday) ; Date for disposal of appeal on January 13 (Monday) ; Last date for withdrawal of candidature on January 14 up to 3 pm ; Date for publication of final list of contesting candidates on January 14 after 3 pm ; Date of poll January 22 from 7 am to 5pm ; if any re-poll Date on January 24 ; Date of counting of votes on January 25 ; date of declaration of results after the completion of counting of votes.(NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...