MP Aravind distances himself from his father

He made these remarks while speaking to media persons in the wake of the news reports that DS had decided to join the congress party.

Nizamabad: BJP MP D. Aravind today distanced himself from his father and veteran politician D. Srinivas and said that he has nothing to say about the political decisions of his father.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was the own decision of his father to join any political party of his choice. He said that he would feel happy about his father if he joined any political party and added that he would feel happier if his Father had joined the BJP.

He made it clear that he did not join the saffron party with the permission of his father and added that he takes independent decision about his political career.

Stating that his father had felt very bad for leaving the congress party, he said that DS was known as a staunch congress party leader. Aravind said that the congress party workers from two Telugu speaking states would feel happy if his father joined the grand old party.