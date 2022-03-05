HomeEducation

Move to shift sports hostel from OU stopped

A delegation from the Osmania University met the Minister and requested him to take action against shifting of the sports hostel from the University.  

Hyderabad: Minister for Excise and Youth Affairs, V. Srinivas Goud has intervened and spoke to the Vice Chancellor of the Osmania University and told him to continue the sports hostel which has noted athletes who represented the State and the country.

A delegation comprising of former International, National and current athletes from the Osmania University met the Minister and requested him to take action against shifting of the sports hostel from the University.  

The athletes said that the Osmania University officials are planning to convert the sports hostel, which houses around 70 athletes, as the ladies hostel for the students. 

The sports hostel was constructed in 2013 and the campus athletes are being housed there. But with the number of girl students in the campus increasing, the officials have decided to convert the hostel into a girls’ hostel.

Sports Authority of Telangana State, Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy was also present along with the delegation and informed the Minister on the importance of the hostel. 

