Bike rider falls off the newly inaugurated Shaikhpet flyover; dies

Hyderabad: A young man who was riding a bike fell off the newly inaugurated Shaikhpet flyover and died. The incident occurred on Saturday.

Telangana Today, with reference to the police, stated that it is yet to be known if he lost control of the vehicle and fell off the flyover or was hit by another vehicle.

27 year old, Pritam Bharadwaj, a resident of Padmarao Nagar was going towards Gachibowli from Mehdipatnam via newly inaugurated Shaikhpet flyover. Meanwhile, he fell on the road from the flyover. He sustained grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

According to an official, though he was wearing a helmet, it was not tightly strapped.

A case of suspicious death has been booked in the Raidurgam police station and investigations are underway.