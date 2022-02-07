Mohd Ali Shabbir asks CM to rebuild two mosques in Secretariat

In a statement here on Monday, Shabbir Ali said the Chief Minister reportedly asked the authorities not to take up the re-construction of two mosques in the State Secretariat, whose foundation stones were laid on November 25, 2021.

Hyderabad: Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir today alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had reportedly halted the re-construction of two mosques in the new State Secretariat.

“Except laying the foundation stone by a group of religious and political leaders invited by the government in a secret manner, no other work for reconstruction of relocated mosques has been taken up,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said the Masjid-e-Moatamadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi, located on the Secretariat premises, were illegally demolished on the intervening night of July 7 and 8, 2020. Later, the CM promised that the government would re-construct the demolished mosques at their original place.

He also alleged that the area earmarked for the relocated mosques in the new Secretariat premises, which was shown to the leaders who laid the foundation stone, has been reduced by almost two-third to facilitate road expansion by another 25 metres. He demanded that the CM re-construct both the mosques at the original sites without delay.

Shabbir Ali said the construction of orphanage Anees-ul-Ghurba and an auditorium in Jamia Nizamia have been delayed. “The foundation stone for the construction of Jamia Nizamia auditorium at a cost of Rs. 14 Crore was laid by the Chief Minister in 2015.

Even after seven years, the works are yet to be completed. He did not visit the Jamia Nizamia even once after laying the foundation stone seven years ago. Similarly, the Hyderabad International Islamic Cultural Convention Centre, announced by CM KCR in October 2017, is yet to see the light of the day.