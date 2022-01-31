Modi & KCR two sides of one coin: Sharmila

Speaking to press persons, here today, Sharmila said that Narendra Modi has not given anything to the state, while Chandrasekhar Rao has not kept its promise.

Hyderabad: Y.S. Sharmila, President of YSRTP, has strongly criticized both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stating that both are the faces of one coin that has not done anything for the State of Telangana and not fulfilled their promise.

Narendra Modi has given the promise of creating 2 crore jobs a year but has not given jobs but selling the public sector companies, while Chandrasekhar Rao has given the hobs to his family members and he is selling the lands of Telangana.

With the love and affection for Maharashtra, Narendra Modi given Railway Coach Factory, Chandrasekhar Rao did not fight to achieve a Railway factory for Telangana, Narendra Modi has not sanctioned any educational institute to state, Chandrasekhar Rao closed the government schools, said Sharmila.