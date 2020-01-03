Modi can’t be Delhi CM; BJP contesting with 7 faces: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 3 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections here but he will not be the Chief Minister. He also mocked the saffron party saying it has seven chief ministerial candidates for the polls.

Speaking at a Townhall meeting, Kejriwal said he welcomes Modi for campaigning in Delhi, which will go to the polls as Kejriwal’s tenure as the Chief Minister is ending next month.

When asked if personality does matter in the elections, and that people have voted for Modi in the Lok Sabha, Kejriwal said Delhi elections will be fought on the basis of the work done.

“The BJP has seven chief ministerial candidates for Delhi. Modi will come and campaign for the elections and he is most welcome. But he cannot be the Chief Minister,” Kejriwal said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not get any seat.

Kejriwal said people have different voting patterns for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“You can see in Odisha and other states as well. The BJP did not win the Assembly seats even when it got a clear majority in the Lok Sabha,” he said, adding that the AAP is coming to power in Delhi.

The AAP is organising Townhall meetings, where Kejriwal discusses and speaks about the work done by his government in the last five years. He interacts with the public holding a report card, released by the party last month.

Kejriwal’s statement came a day after the AAP put up a poster outside its office wishing Happy New Year to the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh, calling them seven chief ministerial candidates of the Delhi BJP.

The AAP, however, in a tweet said: “But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal.”

(IANS)

