Mobile internet suspended in violence hit Mangaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 20 : Mobile internet services have been suspended in the violence torn Mangaluru and Dakshin Kannada districts of Karnataka for 48 hours from Thursday night.

Mangaluru has seen the worst violence during the Citizenship Act protests during the pan India protests called on Thursday. Two people died in the anti-Citizenship Act protests turned violent.

The Home Department of Karnataka has suspended mobile internet services by service providers in Mangaluru City Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district for 48 hours.

In a notification, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department, Rajneesh Goel said that internet services were being suspended on Friday and Saturday due to “possibility of fake news spreading” in Mangaluru and that it was a preventive measure to ensure peace.

“Reports on the ground suggested arson and vandalism that could lead to a serious law and order situation. Social media platforms can be used to spread rumours and pictures, videos and text have potential of inflaming passions,” according to the notification.

The internet shutdown is being imposed as per section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act and read with Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017. The shutdown began from 10 pm on December 19 and will last for 48 hours.

There is an internet clampdown in several parts of the country including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Section 144 has been imposed in several states.

–IANS

Like this: Like Loading...