MLA Raja Singh Warns Minister KTR On Munawar Farooqui’s Show

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh today warned state industries minister KTR on holding the upcoming show of stand -up comedian Munawar Faruqi. He said that they would chase away the comedian from the state Capital if he entered to hold his show.

He claimed that 16 states of the country had banned Munawar for inciting communal violence and added that the BJP was condemning the decision of KTR to invite Munawar to the city. He made it clear that they would stop the organisation of the show on January 9,2021.

Stating that CM KCR builds hindu temples besides worshiping hindu deities , he said that KTR should have seen his father’s face before inviting Munawar to the city. He asked KTR if he would support the comments of Munawar on hindu deities?