Missing software techie found in Pune

Hyderabad, Jan.16 : Lady software engineer Rohita, 35, who went missing since December 22 from home in Gachiboli, was traced by the Special Operations Team of Cyberabad Police in Pune on Wednesday.

On receipt of a complaint from her family members on December 29 stating that Rohita, who left home on December 26 had not returned home even after three days, the police pressed eight teams into action to search for the woman techie. The sleuths found her in Pune. When questioned, Rohita told police that she left home due to family disputes and was residing there avoiding all connections with her husband and family members.

The police who found Rehita in Pune said she was not willing to come back home despite requests. Then her parents and brother left for Pune. After leaving home, the software techie withdrew a cash of Rs 80,000 from her bank account, the police said. (NSS)

