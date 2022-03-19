Mild showers bring some chill to Hyderabad after scorching heat

According to weather officials, the summer showers could continue for the next five days.

Hyderabad: Sudden light showers on Saturday evening brought some chill to the residents of Hyderabad after days of dry and hot weather. According to weather officials, the summer showers could continue for the next five days.

Areas like Jeedimetla, Kanchanbagh, Kandikal Gate, Sivarampally in Rajendranagar, Jahanuma, Qutbullapur and Chandrayangutta witnessed the unexpected rains which began late in the afternoon.

The average day temperature, which was simmering at about 37 degree Celsius earlier in the day, fell as low as 25.2 degree Celsius in areas like Kanchanbagh by 4.30 pm. Telangana today reported.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicted that there was a circulation trough from Central India to North Interior Karnataka, which could trigger light rainfall and thunderstorms in Western Telangana and areas across Hyderabad.

Isolated rains and light thunderstorms were expected in the next five days, in the western region of Telangana. There could be light rain and cloudy weather apart from an occasional thunderstorm in Hyderabad.