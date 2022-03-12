Mega Job Fair on Mar 15 at JNTU, Hyd

Thousands of jobs opening in IT, Pharma, Management, Banking and other industries, around 150 companies are participating, a statement here said on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Solvix Skill Development Centre in association with Telangana Academy for Skill & Knowledge(TASK) and Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana(DEET) is organizing a mega job fair 2022 at JNTU, here on March 15 and 16.

Thousands of jobs opening in IT, Pharma, Management, Banking and other industries, around 150 companies are participating, a statement here said on Saturday.

P Lakshmi, CEO of Solvix said, we would like to provide more jobs to women who lost their jobs and want to come again to join the industry, we provide more job opportunities to them, she added.

Job fair will be between 9:00am to 5:00pm, for registration people can visit the website solvixskilldevelopment.com or call on 8309662045.