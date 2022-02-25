Mega Job fair in Hyderabad tomorrow

The job fair will be participated by more than 35 companies.

Hyderabad: A mega job fair is being organised at the Youth Hostel in Ranigunj, on Saturday, by Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion in collaboration with Dhruv Consultancy Services.

The job fair will be participated by more than 35 companies. Prominent among them are Apollo Pharmacy, Amazon, Flipkart, MedPlus, PVR Cinemas, and Swiggy. Over 5,000 jobs will be offered to candidates.

Both freshers and experienced can try their luck. Entry into the fair is free. According to Telangana Today, registration can be done online at the following link.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNwPgmgjfDXz9wnw0W-a-hUo6NFvu4QT-Lg4ElOX_jZ_bmrg/viewform.

Further information can be had from phone no 7097655912 or 9030047303.