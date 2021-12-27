Medical College & Super Specialty Hospital at Ramagundam; Singareni allocates 500 Crore

He said this decision has been taken in Annual General Meeting, today in accordance with the instructions of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman N.Sridhar has informed that the 100th Annual General Meeting of the company has approved the allocation of Rs. 500 crore for setting up a medical college and a super specialty hospital at Ramagundam.

He said this decision has been taken in Annual General Meeting, today in accordance with the instructions of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said the building structures would be completed in two-years; with this the super specialty medical services will be made available to the people of North Telangana.