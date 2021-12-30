Medaram Jathara arrangements by Jan 15; Tribal Festival from Feb 16

According to a schedule the Medaram Tribal Festival Jathara will be conducted for four days from February 16 to 19 in 2022.

Hyderabad: Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy today instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements by Jan 15 for the biennial Sammakka Sarakka Tribal festival at Medaram.

Along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Seethakka and a team of officials, Indrakaran Reddy has visited the festival site in Mulugu district. He inspected the works going on for the historic festival to be attended by lakhs of people from other states.

The minister said that the government spends adequate funds to provide all facilities for the devotees for the festival. As part of the facilities we took measures for bathing ghats, temporary bathrooms, dressing rooms and clean premises at the Jathara site.

He instructed the officials concerned to complete the works by January 15.

The Minister said that the officials were instructed to set up drinking water, power, dressing rooms, up road indicators, parking and queue lines with Corona protocols to check Omicron spread.

Satyavathi Rathod said that the government gave Rs 15 cr last time and now Rs 20 crore for better arrangements at the jatara site. We will conduct the tribal festival following corona protocols to check Omicron variant by providing all facilities, she said.

The Minister extended thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for support for the tribal festival. Devotees from AP, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states will attend the Sammakka and Sarakka festival next February, she said.