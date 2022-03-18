Masnad Pe Dawat: A Royal Nizami Feast hosted by Hyatt Place

The long-lost authentic Hyderabadi cuisines will be available on a platter for all the food connoisseurs longing to relish lip-smacking Nizami food at the food festival.

Hyderabad: Food connoisseurs can now experience the authentic flavours of Hyderabadi cuisine straight from the recipes of the Nizams, as Hyatt Place is hosting an authentic Nizami Food Festival till March 31.

The cuisine for the food festival ‘Masnad-pe-dawat’ has been specially curated by chefs Gaurav and Dilnaz Baig, who come with the culinary wisdom of the Nizam era. The foodies can enjoy mouth-watering biryanis, delicious Haleem, luscious kebabs, Qubani-ka-meetha and much more.

A Royal Nizami Feast, Masnad-pe-dawat will bring back the days of the Nizam era. The long-lost authentic Hyderabadi cuisines will be available on a platter for all the food connoisseurs longing to relish lip-smacking Nizami food at the food festival.

Masnad-Pe-Dawat, the Hyderabadi food fest at @HyattPlaceHYD presents some authentic #Hyderabad home food curated by Madam Dilnaz Baig. Enjoyed the lauch evening and especially Jhinga Ka Salan, #Biryani as well as Ande Ki Piyosi and Qubani among the desserts #Foodaholix #Telangana pic.twitter.com/cXbS7QzxCl — Foodaholix (@Foodaholix) March 17, 2022