MANUU-UNICEF initiative for Risk Communication against COVID-19 at Golconda

Hyderabad: An orientation program was organised under MANUU-UNICEF project on Risk Communication and Community Engagement at Golconda, Hyderabad.

Adding to the aim of the government to create awareness, Religious leaders from Muslim community came forward and Maulana Jafar Pasha, Ameer Shariat Islamia, Telangana and AP described the importance of taking precautions and highlighted how Islam guides about taking care of self and surroundings. He also put forward the value of testing for better recovery. He cautioned the community to take utmost care of kids and elders at home and opined that these are testing times in which we as a community and society have to behave responsibly.

The programme was organized at Golconda community which is a socio-economically backward community. Mr. Riyaz Ali Khan, Ex-in charge Principal, Anwarul Uloom College appreciated the efforts of Maulana Azad National Urdu University to aware and educate the masses of Golconda area. Prof. Ehtesham Ahmad Khan, Dean School of Mass Communication and Journalism talked about the value of Risk Communication among the society and the need for value based intervention in brining positive attitudinal and behavioral change.

Mr. Md. Israr Alam discussed about the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 and the need for strategic engagement of community youth, leaders, school teachers and the neighborhood. He added, that vulnerable population including children pregnant and lactating women and elderly must be given proper care and attention.

Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Head Department of Mass Communication and Journalism and Project Director, UNICEF-MANUU partnership project introduced the programme and said that the project is based on generating health awareness at mass level to combat the spread of COVID-19. It engages Religious and Community Leaders to sensitize, aware and educate local people aboutthe preventive measures and techniques that would help in reducing the mass transmission. He also informed that this is the second project undertaken by MANUU and UNICEF collectively and vowed to take forward this project in a productive manner.

The programme was convened by Hafiz Nazeer Ali Khan, Imam of Masjid-e-Kiledarand was assisted by Dr. Meraj Ahmad, Dr. Mirza Nadir Baig, Project coordinator, Mr Shahid Pervez, Document Coordinator, and research scholars. The programme was attended by number of local community members, imam of masjids, madrasa teachers and youths and women.