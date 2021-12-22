MANUU to host 5th National Urdu Social Sciences Congress

According to Dr. Kaneez Zehra, Co-Convenor, papers shall be written in Urdu (inpage/unicode) only. The last date for submission of the complete paper is January 25.

Hyderabad: School of Arts and Social Sciences (SA&SS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing the Fifth National Urdu Social Science Congress 2022 online on February 02 & 03, 2022. the theme of the congress is “Social Sciences in South Asia”.

According to Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Convenor and Dean, SA&SS in addition to eight departments of school, Al-Berui Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy (ACSSEIP), Haroon Khan Sherwani Center for Deccan Studies (HKCDS) and the Center for Women’s Studies are participating in the Congress.

The sub-themes are – Feminism in South Asia: Negotiating new terrains, Public Administration in South Asia, Post Covid Scenario and Social Work: Challenges and Prospects, Pandemic & Politics in South Asia, Islamic Studies in South Asia: Trends & Possibilities, New developments in Historical research in South Asia, Migration & Cultural Exchange in South Asia, Post Pandemic Growth in South Asia

According to Dr. Kaneez Zehra, Co-Convenor, papers shall be written in Urdu (inpage/unicode) only. Interested participants can submit the abstract to the email nusscmanuu@gmail.com till January 5, 2022 and they would be informed about the acceptance of their abstracts by January 7.

The last date for submission of the complete paper is January 25. The online registration form is available at website manuu.edu.in. Online link of the congress will be provided to the registered participants only.

For further details contact phone no. 9848248946; email: nusscmanuu@gmail.com.