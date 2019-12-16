MANUU students continue protest on Monday

Hyderabad, Dec.16 : Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University today held a huge protest in solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia here in the city. The protest which began on Sunday afternoon continued on Monday also.

The students also raised slogans against the decision of the Union government to introduce Citizenship Amendment Act. They demanded that the Centre withdraw the Act as it was discriminatory in nature. The protests are continuing at the MANUU against the ‘violent action’ of the Delhi police on students of Jamia Millia University in New Delhi on Sunday night.

On Monday, the students boycotted the semester examination and a rally was planned during the day by the students. Policemen were deployed in huge numbers near the campus to prevent the students from coming out on the roads. At the Osmania University, the students held a protest at the Arts College. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...