MANUU Silver Jubilee Celebrations from January 9; Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat Chief Guest

MANUU established by an Act of Parliament on 9th January 1998, will formally launch the Silver Jubilee Celebrations tomorrow by releasing a montage specially prepared by its Instructional Media Centre.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is celebrating it’s 25th Foundation Day on January 09, 2022.

Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, Emeritus Professor, Centre for the Study of Regional Development, Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi & Former Chairman, University Grants Commission will be the chief guest and will deliver an online Lecture on “Where do the Muslim lag behind in higher education? : Lessons for Policies” at 11.00 am. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will preside over the function.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor will also address and will give introduction of the chief guest and MANUU. Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c will propose a vote of thanks. Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Public Relations Officer I/c is the convenor of the programme.

MANUU established by an Act of Parliament on 9th January 1998, will formally launch the Silver Jubilee Celebrations tomorrow by releasing a montage specially prepared by its Instructional Media Centre.

Live streaming of the programme will be available on IMC Youtube Channel www.youtube.com/imcmanuu.