MANUU Signs MoU with TMREIS

The collaboration will provide an opportunity to conduct research relating to various factors involved in and affecting the growth of TMREIS and thereby minorities in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has entered into a partnership with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Hyderabad today by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in an attempt to help in improving quality of education.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU in his presidential remarks described the MoU as a facilitator in fulfilling the common demands of both the institutions paving the way for holistic education as envisaged in the New Education policy (NEP) 2020.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education & Training and Registrar I/c MANUU & Mr. B. Shafiullah, IFS signed the MoU in the presence of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor and others.

TMREIS runs 204 residential schools for providing quality education from primary to higher secondary level. The collaboration will provide an opportunity to conduct research relating to various factors involved in and affecting the growth of TMREIS and thereby minorities in Telangana. It will also help MANUU and TMREIS to conduct teachers training programmes.

MANUU will conduct research in various areas such as teaching learning practices in TMREIS, role of TMREIS administration in improving quality of education, socio-economic background of the students and will also do the impact analysis to provide recommendations for further improvement. TMREIS will provide information required to conduct the research under the MoU renewable after three years.

Prof. Ainul Hasan while highlighting the need for collaboration pointed out at the presence of vast network of educational institutions in Telangana. Collaboration leads to progress and development, he remarked. How to fulfill the needs of other institutions is also important, we shall utilize best of the opportunities, Prof. Ainul Hasan added. The purpose of collaboration and understanding is to take the institutions to new heights, he added.

Mr. B. Shafiullah in his address described TMREIS as a unique initiative undertaken by the Govt. of Telangana. This is the brainchild of Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao. Telangana State has become a role model for all other states by taking this initiative, he said. Preserving the Urdu language is one of the objectives of TMREIS, he said.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, described the signing of MoU as a moment to cherish for both the institutions. Foundation of education system is laid in the schools, he pointed out.

Prof. Saneem Fatima, Dean, Academics, MANUU, Mr. M A Lateef Atear, Academic head, TMREIS also addressed. Earlier Prof. Mohd. Moshahid, Head, Department of Education and Training welcomed the gathering. Dr. Ashwani, Associate Professor, DE&T proposed vote of thanks. Dr. Viquar Unnisa, Associate Professor, DE&T conducted the proceedings.