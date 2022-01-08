MANUU Foundation Day on Jan 9

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (UNI): Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will celebrate its 25th Foundation Day here on Sunday.

Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, Emeritus Professor, Centre for the Study of Regional Development, Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi and Former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) will be the Chief guest and deliver an online Lecture on ‘Where do the Muslim lag behind in higher education: Lessons for Policies.’, the University said in a release here on Saturday.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan will preside over the function and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. S M Rahmatullah will address the gathering.

MANUU established by an Act of Parliament on January 9, 1998, will formally launch the Silver Jubilee Celebrations on the occasion by releasing a montage specially prepared by its Instructional Media Centre.