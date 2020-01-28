Mamata takes up paint brush to protest against CAA-NRC-NPR

Kolkata, Jan 28 : Using art as a medium of protest against CAA, NPR and NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took up the paint brush at a Trinamool Congress demonstration where a number of painters close to her had assembled.

Banerjee drew the face of a protesting woman, with NRC (National Register of Citizens), CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NPR (National Population Register) written all around on the visage.

The letters ‘N’ and ‘O’, implying ‘NO’, depicted the woman’s two eyeballs.

Several other artists also made use of the canvas to drive home a message of the country’s fundamental feature of unity in diversity.

“We will preserve our colourful culture and unity in diversity. We don’t want division. We want a united India,” said the Trinamool Congress chief, calling the protest through art as a unique form of railing against the triple issues of NRC, CAA and NPR.

“The message is that we don’t support NRC, NPR and CAA. The three are a shame for civilisation and our culture. This silent protest by artists will be an example for the entire country,” she said.

Banerjee said the protest was being held near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi because the Father of the Nation fought for a united India.

“We don’t believe in the politics of hatred,” she said.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...