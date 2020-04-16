Make him drive: Akhtar’s plan to dismiss Kohli

Lahore, April 16 (IANS) Even as the world struggles to dismiss run-machine Virat Kohli, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes he has the arsenal to send the India skipper packing.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, Akhtar revealed how he would get rid of Kohli, if he was to bowl to him. “If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up (to Kohli) and shape it away from him in order to make him drive. If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out.”

Akhtar has been in the news in recent times for saying that India and Pakistan should come together to play a series to raise funds and fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that it was more likely to snow in Lahore than for an Ind-Pak series at present. To this, Akhtar pointed out in a tweet that there was indeed snowfall in Lahore last year.

“Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year… So nothing is impossible,” said Shoaib in his tweet which included an image of Gavaskar with his quote and an image of snow in Lahore.

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,” Gavaskar had said in a Youtube chat with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja.

“Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seems unlikely right now.”

Earlier, Akhtar’s suggestion got backing from his former teammate Shahid Afridi who said he was disappointed that former India skipper Kapil Dev wasn’t against the idea of the series.

