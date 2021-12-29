Majority of Farmers decides to go for Paddy Cultivation

Farmers have already taken up nurseries of paddy in a large extent of area in ayacut and non-ayacut areas of the district.

Hyderabad: Majority of the farmers across the state of Telangana appear to have decided to go in for paddy cultivation in the coming Yasangi season as against the call given by the ruling TRS government headed by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao making his stand clear that it would not procure paddy and will not set up procurement center.

The farmers have also come up with the idea of milling the paddy and selling the rice to the traders in the event that the TRS government does not set up a procurement center. The farmers are going in for paddy cultivation instead of alternative crops like pulses and vegetables as advised by the government.

Though the officials of Agriculture department are making efforts to create awareness among farmers on alternative crops and advising them not to take up paddy cultivation in view of the decision of the government, it appears to have little impact on the crop pattern in the district.

According to the farmers, they said that they had no other option but to take up cultivation of paddy in their wet land, though it is hard to sell common rice (doddu biyyam) in the market, but they have taken up cultivation of paddy.

They said that the cost of cultivation of a fine variety of paddy was high compared to the common variety, so we are not in a position to switch over to alternative crops due to multiple reasons including soil nature and monkey menace.

We are getting investment support under Rythu Bandhu which helped them avoid borrowing money for cultivation they said that they can wait till they get a good price for their produce in the market.

Agriculture Officer G.Sridhar Reddy said that the Agriculture officers are trying hard to bring about a change in the attitude of farmers and encourage them to switch over to alternative crops given the situation; the department has taken up campaigns through booklets and pamphlets on alternative crops and expects the change.

The Agriculture officer said when the farmer gets higher profit through alternative crops, other farmers will follow, such examples have to be set up in each and every village, they said.