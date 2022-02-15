Mahila Congress takes out rally with photos of Himantha and Amit Shah on donkey

Speaking on the occasion, State Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao demanded that the BJP government at the Centre dismiss Himantha Biswa Sharma from the post immediately.

Hyderabad: In a novel protest against atrocious comments of Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sharma against Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi, the women’s wing of State Congress on Tuesday took out processions on donkeys with portraits of Assam CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, State Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao demanded that the BJP government at the Centre dismiss Himantha Biswa Sharma from the post immediately.

She said as Rahul Gandhi has been questioning the malfunctioning of the BJP government at the Centre, Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sharma and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao bore grudge against the Gandhi family and making atrocious comments.

She also demanded that the police register a criminal case against the Assam CM.

The Mahila Congress president said there was no question of the TRS and the Congress party joining hands in the next Assembly elections. She also alleged that the BJP leaders were spreading such rumours for political gains.