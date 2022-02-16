Mahila congress leaders try to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan

However, the local police stopped the activists from marching towards the CM camp office. This has led to serious arguments between the Mahila Congress leaders and the police for some time.

Hyderabad: Condemning the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy’s effigy burning acts of ruling TRS party activists, several Mahila Congress activists today tried to lay siege to the camp office of the Chief Minister of state K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pragati Bhavan.

However, the local police stopped the activists from marching towards the CM camp office. This has led to serious arguments between the Mahila Congress leaders and the police for some time. The police later arrested the activists and took the activists to a nearby police station.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mahila Congress leaders expressed their anger over the effigy burning program of the ruling party leaders.

They said that the state was witnessing a cruel rule and added that the day of KCR had neared in Telangana. They also warned that they would not allow the ruling party leaders to hold the birthday celebrations of the CM on February 17.