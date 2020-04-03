Maharashtra records 6 Covid-19 deaths in day, cases approach 500

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) In the highest single day toll so far, Maharashtra recorded six deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday and the number of positive cases shot up by 67 from 423 to 490, officials said here.

While two patients died in Mumbai, one each succumbed in Palghar, Thane, Pune and Jalgaon, the Health Department said late Friday.

Mumbai notched the highest number of positive cases – 43, followed by 10 in the Thane region, nine in Pune, three in Ahmednagar, and one each in Washim and Ratnagiri.

In view of the increasing number of cases, the government has formed 2,332 teams to survey areas in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur where clusters of Covid-19 cases have been detected.

Two persons – a 65-year old man with kidney ailments but no history of foreign travel, died at the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre, and a 62-year old diabetic passed away at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday.

The other deceased included a 68-year old man with diabetes, who was admitted on March 29 to a private hospital in Vasai, Palghar, and a bed-ridden woman with multiple health issues including a fracture, but no history of foreign travel, in a private hospital in Badlapur town of Thane.

A 63-year old man with a recent angioplasty, hypertension and diabetes, succumbed in a government medical college in Jalgaon.

A 50-year old woman with no foreign travel, passed away at a government hospital in Pune where she was admitted a week ago.

This has taken the Covid-19 toll in Maharashtra from 20 to 26 in just 24 hours. With 19 deaths, Mumbai tops the list, followed by three in Thane, two in Pune and one each in Buldhana and Jalgaon.

So far, 50 persons have fully recovered in the state and have been discharged from hospitals.

The government has identified 1,225 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month of which 1,033 have been tracked and 738 of them have been shunted to quarantine all over the state.

Among them, 7 have tested Covid-19 positive including four from Pune, two from Ahmednagar and one from Hingoli.

Presently, as many as 38,398 persons are in home quarantine while another 3072 are in isolation in various institutions.

On Friday, the state government launched ‘BMC-Mpower1on1’, a 24×7 helpline for the state – 1800-120-820050, in collaboration with MPower Chairperson Neerja Birla, to cater to mental health concerns in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The MCGM has announced around 240 containment (quarantine) areas in the city to help the people and avoid these localities where either Covid-19 patients have been found or suspects are kept in isolation.

They include several residential complexes across the city which are now sealed with entry-exit barred for all till the isolation periods are over, while the civic body is fumigating various localities and housing complexes around Mumbai.

Like this: Like Loading...