Maha Covid-19 positive woman delivers healthy female child

Aurangabad (Maharashtra), April 18 (IANS) In a heartwarming development, a 33-year old Covid-19 positive woman from Mumbai delivered a healthy female child at the Government General Hospital in Ghati here on Saturday afternoon, medicos said.

The delivery by the woman — hailing from Mumbai’s Jogeshwari suburb — took place at 12.40 p.m. through a Cesarean Section, said District Medical Officer Sundar Kulkarni.

“This is the first such case in Maharashtra and the second in the country with the earlier one taking place in AIIMS, New Delhi,” said Kulkarni.

He added that the medical team has taken three swabs of the newborn infant — weighing 3.25 kg — for tests.

Though the woman is asymptomatic, her first child, a 15-year old son, had also tested positive on Friday night, which had raised concerns among the medical team.

In the ninth month of pregnancy, the woman had left Mumbai for Aurangabad on April 12, but the very next day she had tested positive, just five days before her delivery.

Kulkarni said that the hospital has implemented full protocols to deal with this case and also with other pregnant women who may have tested Covid-19 positive in the district.

