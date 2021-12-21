Madrasaas need to be brought into mainstream: Prof. Ainul Hasan

Prof. S.M. Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice Chancellor in his speech described “DDE and Examination Branch” as two important units of the university, both of which need strong and fair attention to take the university to another level.

Hyderabad: “Madrasaas need to be brought into the mainstream in order to reach the unreached or less privileged people.” These were the views expressed by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor today in the inaugural session of a two-day Orientation-cum-Workshop organized by the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for it’s Regional Directors (RDs) and Assistant Regional Directors (ARDs).

Prof. Ainul Hasan, in his thought provoking address emphasized the need to stay connected with the students and with each other to gain better results in disseminating education. He advised the participants to debate, discuss and arrive at solutions. He assured them that the Directorate along with its regional and sub-regional centres will be strengthened and made accessible, approachable and student friendly.

Prof. S.M. Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice Chancellor in his speech described “DDE and Examination Branch” as two important units of the university, both of which need strong and fair attention to take the university to another level.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c, suggested that that technology can be used without compromising the quality of education. He further said that audio-visual lectures can be used as complimentary sources for distance mode learners.

Prof Razullha Khan, Director, DDE in his opening remarks and welcome address hoped that a joint effort of all the stake holders of MANUU will help in resolving the challenges faced by the Directorate in particular and the education sector in general, especially in the context of the Covid pandemic. While expressing the need to establish more Leaner Support Centres (LSE) and Administrative Units in the years to come, Prof. Khan stated that the e-SLM of more than ten books has been uploaded on the DDE website recently.

Prof. Gulfishan Habeeb (English, DDE) proposed the vote of thanks. She also expressed her gratitude to Prof. V. Venkaiah, Former VC Krishna University, and adviser DDE, MANUU for his guidance. Prof. Mohmmed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT convened the programme. Dr. Farhatullah Baig, CEO, Prof. Najmus Sehar, Coordinator Staff Training & Research Unit, DDE faculty, and Regional Directors and Assistant RDs from all over the country were also present on the occasion.