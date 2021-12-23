Madhapur SOT arrests three, Rs 26 lakh worth drugs seized

The main organizer and drug supplier Zude alias Chris, native of Nigeria, and resident of Goa, was, however, absconding, Cyberabad police said in a release here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT) here have arrested three drug peddlers including an Arabic Tutor and seized cocaine drug and MD Ecstasy tablets worth Rs 26 lakh from their possession.

Based on credible information, the SOT on Wednesday apprehended two persons – Rameshwara Sravan Kumar and his friend Gorentla Charan Teja, native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh (both residents of Gachibowli in Hyderabad) along with 2 grams of Cocaine Drug at a flat located in Gachibowli under the limits of Raidurgam police station.

Based on their information, the police team immediately rushed to Tolichowki in the city, and they arrested Mohammed Ashraf Miah, who is the drug supplier and also peddler, along with 181 grams of Cocaine and 44 MD Ecstasy tablets.

During the interrogation, it came to know that the accused Mohammed is procuring a huge quantity of cocaine from the main drug supplier Zude from Goa in view of the New Year celebrations on December 31.

Further on interrogation, the accused Mohammed, an Arabic tutor, later disclosed that he brought the cocaine drug several times from Goa and sell the same drug in Hyderabad and earn easy money.