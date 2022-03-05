Lucky’s Biryani House fined Rs 55,000; Here’s why

Hyderabad: Lucky’s Biryani House at Tilak Nagar has been fined Rs 55,000 by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The eatery was penalised for charging a customer Rs 5.50 extra for a packaged water bottle. The restaurant management has also been directed to refund Rs 5.50 with a 10 percent interest rate.

The complaint was made by Chilukuri Vamshi, a student of Osmania University. He approached the Commission complaining that he was charged an extra Rs 5.50 against the MRP on a packaged water bottle. He also accused management of using abusive words and behaviour when questioned.

According to Telangana Today, the Commission directed the restaurant to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to the court within 45 days for litigation charges and other inconveniences caused. The direction was issued after taking the evidence and arguments placed on record. He was also directed to pay Rs 5,000 to the complainant and return the Rs 5.50 collected from him as charges with 10 percent interest per annum.