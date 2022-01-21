LPG Cylinder within two hours in Hyderabad

After Indane, HP gas is also preparing to launch such a tatkal scheme within 2 months. Bharat gas has been providing urgent gas cylinders under priority service since long people with single cylinders will benefit mostly with this initiative.

Hyderabad: The people of Hyderabad will get the LPG gas cylinder delivery at their doorsteps within two hours.

The Indian Oil Corporation has selected Hyderabad city for the launch of the tatkal service on pilot basis, the first service of its kind was launched by the Indane and the customers need to pay Rs. 25 extra to get the cylinder within two hours.

After Indane, HP gas is also preparing to launch such a tatkal scheme within 2 months. Bharat gas has been providing urgent gas cylinders under priority service since long people with single cylinders will benefit mostly with this initiative.

Earlier, the single cylinder people used to face difficulties as the cylinder delivery used to take 48 to 72 hours from the booking. In order to give relief to such customers, Indane gas has introduced this tatkal service.

Now such customers need not to wait as cylinders will be delivered at their doorsteps within 2 hours after booking. There are around 15.20 lakh Indane gas customers in Telangana with a total of 62 distributors having tatkal services in Hyderabad.

For the urgent delivery of the cylinder, the Indane gas customers can dial 7718955555 between 8 am to 4 pm and have to pay Rs. 25 extra.