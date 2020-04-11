Looking forward to bold measures from govt: Chidambaram

New Delhi, April 11: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi” and said that he was looking forward to the government taking some bold measures to put cash in the hands of the poor and vulnerable sections of the society.

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that both lives and livelihood are important. I look forward to the government taking bold measures to put cash in the hands of the poor and the vulnerable. That will save livelihoods,” he said in a tweet.

Chidambaram’s remarks came after the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of different states through video conferencing for the third time within a month to chalk out the exit plan for the lockdown and said there seems to be a consensus among the states to extend the lockdown by another two weeks.

The CMs during the meeting also demanded for financial assistance.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown is coming to an end on April 14, but it is likely to be extended given the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Talking about the exit plan from the lockdown, the Prime Minister said, “There seems to be a consensus among the states to extend the lockdown by another two weeks.”

He underlined that the motto of the government earlier was “Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai”, which has now changed to “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi”.

On Saturday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 7,447 with 239 deaths across the country. (IANS)

