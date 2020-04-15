Lockdown exit plan soon, Telangana minister tells IT industry

Hyderabad, April 15 : Telangana government will soon prepare a detailed lockdown exit plan soon and share it with industry representatives, state Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Interacting with the captains of the IT industry over a video call, the minister gave an overview of the strategy being followed by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The industry captains expressed satisfaction over the steps initiated by the state government. They came forward to augment the government’s relief measures and assured all possible assistance from their end.

KTR, as the minister is known, thanked the representatives of the IT industry for partnering with the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the minister paid a surprise visit to Sircilla and Vemulawada. He visited the paddy procurement centre in Sircilla district and interacted with the farmers, assuring them that the government will procure each and every grain of crop in the state. Even in these testing times, the government has arranged crop purchasing centres across the state, he added.

He also visited Covid-19 containment zones in Vemulawada and interacted with the residents. KTR stated that social distancing is the only way to keep coronavirus away. He said the coming two weeks will be very crucial and asked the citizens to be careful and take all precautions. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...