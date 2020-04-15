Lockdown diaries: Yoga and positivity work for Neetu Chandra

Mumbai, April 15: Actress Neetu Chandra is not going to let the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic get to her.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to post some photos from her yoga session.

“Today on my #yoga mat. Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence! ‘Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever’. Bring it on,” she captioned the images.

This comes just a few days after she posted: “Dear Doctors & Nurses, you have worked selflessly for us but we care for your safety too. Please take all necessary precautions to ensure that you too stay safe from the virus. We salute your dedication. Thank You.”

Neetu has been also using the quarantine time to connect with her fans. One asked how she is spending time at home, she replied: “Very hectic, A lot of reading, watching, cooking, yoga, family time, laughing.”

It seems like she will have to continue this routine, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced extension of the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days until May 3 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...